Local News

Lynchburg Registrar of Voters wants to hear from you in its latest survey

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Election Day, Politics
Survey for absentee voting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Early in-person voting for November elections is just around the corner, and the Lynchburg registrar wants your input on extending office hours.

Right now, Hill City voters can swing by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. They’re considering opening their doors on Sunday as well as extending original hours.

You have until Sunday to take the survey.

“The volume and the need, I think it just depends on that. We wouldn’t know unless we tried or even asked, ‘Are you interested?’ That’s why we wanted to do the survey,” Director of Elections & General Registrar Christine Gibbons says.

The results will be presented to the Board of Elections Monday for consideration. For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at (434) 477-5999.

You can take the survey here.

Kortney joined the 10 News team as a Lynchburg Bureau Reporter in May 2021.

