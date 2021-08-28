Blue Ridge Literacy in downtown Roanoke helps Afghan refugee sisters adjust to American culture

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of Afghans are here in Virginia seeking refuge, but starting a new life in a different country can be a challenge.

With pencils in hand, Razia and Ramzia Siddiqui sound out English words at the Blue Ridge Literacy center in downtown Roanoke. The sisters say learning the English language has been a challenge for the past six years since they fled Afghanistan.

“I like English,” Ramzia said. “Difficult for me it is.”

Whether it’s taking a bus or deciphering what is junk mail, Blue Ridge Literacy Program Director Sara Geres said there are many times Americans take literacy for granted. That’s why she is delighted to see the sisters’ growth.

“Now, to being able to have conversations, schedule doctor’s appointments, take phone calls,” she said. “It’s really inspiring to see what they do every day.”

Language is not the only difference. Razia said the clothes that she wears are different from the clothes people wear in Roanoke. But she said the Roanoke community is welcoming of it.

“I wear a scarf every day,” Razia said. “[Most people in Roanoke] don’t ask me why I wear a scarf. This belongs to me and my religion.”

Trips to the grocery store are surprising to the sisters. They say in Afghanistan food is limited, so rows of well-stocked shelves are uncommon.

Ramzia was amazed she could find cherries almost every day in the Roanoke grocery stores, explaining that cherries are only available in August in Afghanistan.

Though they can find most of their ingredients and spices in the stores, sometimes Ramzia craves the bread from Afghanistan.

Razia said she is always on the hunt for some bargains, especially when it comes to meat.

“Halal meat is a little higher in price,” she said.

As more Afghan families start settling in, Geres suggests the community takes time to be open and introduce themselves to their new neighbors.