Nelson County students speak out after altercation with sheriff’s office

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Nelson County High School students spoke out Monday after their classmate was involved in an altercation with members of the county’s sheriff’s office.

“The boy is 15 [years old]. He was not being aggressive or anything else. It shouldn’t have happened,” said student Saniya Allen.

A 55-second cellphone video, obtained by 10 News from Aug. 26, starts with sophomore Ti’lor Harper on the floor and two members of the sheriff’s department on top of him.

Ti’lor’s mother says her 15-year-old son was checking on a family member involved in an earlier incident.

“He was doing that and things escalated, and he was thrown down to the floor with excessive force, I believe, and two of his front teeth were chipped out,” said Amber Harper.

She says he’s still being detained at her request.

“Because of the negative and the positive out here, I didn’t want it to get to Ti’lor any kind of way,” said Harper.

She says he’s scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

Following the Aug. 26 incident, Nelson County leaders closed schools on Aug. 27, citing an investigation and COVID-19 precautions.

Officials closed schools again on Aug. 30, as the sheriff’s office investigated threats of violence via social media.

Students were also planning a school-wide walkout in protest.

They want justice for Harper and to go back to school.

“Losing education is not the answer to this problem,” said student Jacqueline Amcgettigan.

“It’s not going to solve it at all. We’re not going to be quiet until we’re heard!” said Alvin Toliver, another student.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

We reached out to school leaders, but did not receive a response by the time this report was filed. A post on the district’s Facebook page says they plan on opening schools Aug. 31.

Nelson County Public Schools released this statement about the incident: