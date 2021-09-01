Liberty University now reports 488 total active cases of COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Liberty University continues its campus-wide quarantine, the school is now reporting 488 total active cases of coronavirus and more than 1,000 on-campus students in quarantine, according to the school’s dashboard which was last updated on Wednesday.

While the number of cumulative positive cases has seen a six-fold increase over a week, from 86 reported on Aug. 24 to 535 reported on Aug. 31, the university states that the percentage of active cases makes up just 1.69% of the total campus population.

The university describes an “active” case as one that has been reported in the last ten days where the quarantine period has not ended.

Liberty went into a campus-wide quarantine on Aug. 30 that is set to last until Sept. 10. During that period, all classes are being held online, large indoor gatherings have been suspended and dining locations will be take-out only.

On Tuesday, we reported that the annex being used to house students told to quarantine has reached maximum capacity.

Here’s a breakdown of the active cases reported on Sept. 1:

Active student cases: 430

Active faculty/staff cases: 58

Total active cases: 488

Here’s a breakdown of the campus population in quarantine as of Sept. 1: