Roanoke art galleries welcome ‘Art By Night’ back to the schedule

ROANOKE, Va. – A signature Roanoke tradition is back after falling by the wayside for a few years.

Art By Night started back up earlier this year and has welcomed strong crowds in the time since. The event originally started more than two decades ago.

Downtown galleries stay open later than usual for people to come to check them out. Margaret Sue Turner Wright is the manager at Gallery 202 studios and helped lead the charge to get it going again.

“You find the people that you have this thing in common with where you’re creatives, and we need to support that because it uplifts people anyway, it uplifts the artists who create and it uplifts those who come to look at the art and make it an experience,” Turner Wright said.

There are eight galleries participating.

You can find more about the schedule and participating galleries here.