Two people die in fiery Danville car crash

Investigators say speed was a factor

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Police lights
Police lights (Pexels stock image)

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police say two people are dead after a car crash Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:55 AM, Danville Police officers responded to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail for a single vehicle accident.  Officers found a four-door Nissan sedan engulfed in flames upon arrival.  Police say the two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies will be sent the Medical Examiners Office for identification.

According to police, the initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and hit two telephone poles before the fire broke out.

Officers are on scene investigating the accident this morning.

