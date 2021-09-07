Bath County halting in-person learning through mid-September, citing COVID-19 and transportation issues

BATH COUNTY, Va. – It’s going to be two weeks until students and staff return to in-person learning in Bath County.

On Tuesday, the school division announced that it will pause in-school instruction from Wednesday, September 8 through Friday, September 17.

This comes after it was already decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, citing a transportation staff shortage.

[Amherst County closing all its public schools until mid-September amid COVID-19 outbreak]

The decision to halt in-person learning was made in collaboration with the local health department, according to the school division.

Ad

Bath County Public Schools will pause in-school instruction beginning tomorrow Wednesday, September 8 through Friday,... Posted by Bath County Public Schools on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

As of this weekend,, there are approximately nine students and 3 staff positive COVID-19 cases, with about 49 students and four staff members currently quarantined, according to the school division. The majority of these individuals will be able to return to school or work by the end of next week.

During these two weeks, vaccinated students and staff considered to be close contacts are required to wear masks and monitor for COVID symptoms, but they are not required to quarantine.

The school division plans to reach out to students, parents and guardians regarding assignments and virtual attendance requirements.

The decision regarding athletic and extra-curricular events during these two weeks remains under review, according to the school division.