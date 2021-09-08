Partly Cloudy icon
Student in custody after bringing gun to Liberty High School, authorities say

At this time, the student hasn’t made any threats to the school

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A student is in custody after bringing a gun on school property, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities report that Liberty High School administration received a report that the student had a firearm. Luckily, deputies and staff were able to quickly identify the student and intercept when they arrived at school Wednesday morning.

Upon the student’s arrival, deputies found a gun in their car and the student was then taken into custody without incident, according to Sheriff Mike Miller.

At this time, the student hasn’t made any threats to the school and the investigation remains ongoing, authorities say.

