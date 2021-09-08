Partly Cloudy icon
Suspect hospitalized after chase up I-81 ends with crash in Salem

The suspect fired multiple shots out of a vehicle window towards officers, according to officials

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Scene near the intersection of W Riverside Drive and Mill Lane in Salem on Sept. 8, 2021.
SALEM, Va. – One person is in the hospital after what started as someone pulling out a gun at an Elliston convenience store resulted in a police chase up Interstate 81 and ended with a crash in Salem.

On Wednesday afternoon, Christiansburg police responded after someone pulled out a gun at a convenience store in Elliston, according to Christiansburg Public Relations Director Christina Edney.

The suspect then drove away, heading northbound on Interstate 81.

Edney said that additional officers followed in pursuit at several points during the chase and that the suspect fired multiple shots out of a vehicle window towards officers.

The chase ended in Salem when the suspect crashed near the intersection of W Riverside Drive and Mill Lane in Salem.

Edney said that person was taken to the hospital and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

She did say that no officers were hurt at any point during the entire incident.

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

