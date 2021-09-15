Alleghany County sheriff named president of Virginia Sheriffs’ Association

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff received a special honor Wednesday.

Sheriff Kevin Hall was named the new President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association during their annual conference.

Hall has been in law enforcement in the Alleghany-Highlands for more than three decades.

He says this honor will help him represent all the men and women across Virginia who serve and protect their communities every day.

“One of the things I find that I’ve been able to do is bring people together so hopefully our association together hopefully make a difference with a lot of things that’s going on with law enforcement,” Hall said.

Those who work closely with Hall say there is no one more deserving of this role.

“It’s a pretty influential position he’ll have the ear of some people that we haven’t’ always had in Richmond and I think that’s going to be a good advantage,” Covington Mayor Tom Sibold said.

Several members of the sheriff’s office and community joined Hall to celebrate his achievement.