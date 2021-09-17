Roanoke brewpub honors late chef by accepting donations for family expenses

Twisted Track is honoring one of their own after her sudden death.

Twisted Track is honoring one of their own after her sudden death.

ROANOKE, Va. – Following the recent death of one of their own, Twisted Track Brewpub in Roanoke created a fund for the family’s funeral expenses.

The fund is in honor of Chef Amanda Ulrich who unexpectedly passed away last week.

Since then, the brewery has been collecting donations to help her family with funeral expenses and help care for her three sons. Customers can add money onto their tab when visiting Twisted Track.

The brewpub’s owner William Landry says the response has been overwhelming.

“Between the customers, the people in the restaurants, and the brewing industry locally, the response has been humbling to say the least and we are very glad we are going to be able to help as much as we can,” he said.

Twisted Track will be closing early Sunday at 5 p.m. to host a memorial service for Amanda’s friends and family.

Ad

Visit Twisted Track to donate to the Chef Amanda fund.