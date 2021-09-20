New COVID measures in place for athletic events at Appomattox County High School

Starting Monday, sporting events will look a lot different for fans and athletes at Appomattox County High School

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Starting Monday, sporting events will look a lot different for fans and athletes at Appomattox County High School. School leaders are making changes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

All fans will be required to wear masks during indoor games. Players must wear them when they aren’t competing, including when they’re on the bench.

Teams will not switch sides during the game and they will not shake hands. Locker rooms and water bottles will no longer be provided for athletes.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to keep the kids safe and keep all of us playing all of our athletic events,” Athletic Director Chris Dodge says.

These changes come after the school had to postpone two volleyball games and one football game because of positive COVID cases.