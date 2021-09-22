Cloudy icon
74º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Botetourt County causing delays

Happened near Gala Loop Road

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Botetourt County, Crash
WSLS
WSLS (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Botetourt County near Gala Loop Road is causing delays.

At this time, all lanes are closed in this area, according to VDOT.

We will continue to update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email