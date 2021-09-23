Virginia legislators speak out ahead of potential government shutdown

The government could shut down in the next week if Congress does not step in.

ROANOKE, Va – The government could shut down in the next week if Congress does not step in.

Federal agencies could run out of money as early as Sept. 30 if legislators don’t come together to pass a spending bill.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says he and his colleagues are doing everything they can to keep the government open.

“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t shut down the government and we’ve got to make sure that we don’t mess with the full faith and credit of the United States of America, which is the debt ceiling, and let me be clear what an absolute disaster this would be,” Senator Mark Warner said.

The Senate could vote as early as Monday to pass a bill that would fund the government through December.