LYNCHBURG, Va. – Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a fire at a Lynchburg mattress store earlier this afternoon.

The fire broke out just before noon at Marshall’s Mattress & More on Timberlake Rd. Authorities say one person was hurt, but they were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby businesses.

Crews shut off power in the area for several hours and there’s still no word on the damage.