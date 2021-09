Coffee lovers rejoice! Sheetz is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving out free self-serve coffee on Wednesday.

This covers any size self-serve coffee at every Sheetz location, but the promotion is only valid for My Sheetz Rewardz members.

Officials say no purchase is necessary to get a free coffee on this day.

If you’d like to become a My Sheetz Rewardz member, click here. Officials say it’s free to sign up.