COVID-19 or a never-issued permit? Confusion remains as to why the Blue Ridge Country Festival was actually postponed

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – It’s not COVID-19, rather, it’s pulled permits that caused this weekend’s Blue Ridge Country Festival to be postponed, according to Pittsylvania County officials.

“At the request of local health officials, Blue Ridge Country Festival slated for October 1st-3rd 2021 will be postponed to May 13th-15th, 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” that’s what the Blue Ridge Country Festival said in an email sent to ticket purchasers on Monday.

When 10 News reached out to the Virginia Department of Health about the postponement, we received this response, “VDH did not cancel the Blue Ridge Country Festival, nor did we request that the promoters do so.”

On Tuesday, 10 News received a copy of the letter from Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman to Jon Slye, the CEO of the Blue Ridge Country Festival, on Sept. 21.

Smitherman sent this letter after consulting with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Health, VDOT and other regulatory agencies, according to a statement provided by the county.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that all permits related to the Blue Ridge County Festival are hereby rescinded...” is how it begins.

The letter claims Slye did not provide “sufficient or approved plans” for a variety of essentials to the festival, such as traffic, parking, camping and security.

The letter asked Slye to submit seven things by Thursday, Sept. 23, in order for the festival to happen.

The letter also stated that until the County received full proceeds from the Meals Tax related to the Worship at the Mountain and Blue Ridge Rock Festival, no permit would be issued.

Those funds were due on Sept. 17 although Smitherman did note that there had been miscommunication about paying this tax, according to the letter.

If Slye didn’t pay all his outstanding bills to the county, an additional $500,000 bound would be required for the Blue Ridge Country Festival.

Smitherman concluded his letter informing Slye that there would be a meeting on Sept. 24 to review all his plans for the festival and that “failure to adequately respond or attend will indicate your intention to not hold the Blue Ridge Country Festival.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsylvania County released a statement with regards to the postponement of the festival.

In it, the county explains that back in June, the Board of Supervisors approved issuing a permit for the festival; however, in order for an actual permit to be approved, certain conditions needed to be met.

The county claims it never received the “proper plans and final documentation for areas like traffic, parking, camping, and security, among other things,” and therefore, never issued a permit for the festival.

Purpose Driven Events, which operates the festival, also never paid the required permit fee, according to the county.

On the Thursday deadline stated in Smitherman’s letter, Slye told the county “that it was highly likely that the event would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that, as a result, he would not move forward with providing the requested documentation. The next day, the event promoter informed Pittsylvania County that he was working with artists and other parties to make a formal postponement announcement, which was released to ticketholders on Monday and the general public today,” according to the county’s statement.

For those who purchased tickets, click here to learn how you can ask for a refund.

Below is a copy of the letter from Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman to Jon Slye:

Below is the statement released Tuesday by Pittsylvania County: