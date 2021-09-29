Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Altavista man arrested in connection to attempted murder, arson incident

Police say this is in connection to an incident that happened on Sept. 7

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Campbell County, Altavista, Crime
The Staunton Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an incident involving attempted murder and arson.
The Staunton Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an incident involving attempted murder and arson. (Middle River Regional Jail)

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Staunton Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an incident involving attempted murder and arson.

Police say it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in Altavista. 59-year-old Paul Daniel Martinez, of Altavista, has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident with the following:

  • Two counts of attempted murder
  • One count each of burning or destroying personal property and burning an unoccupied dwelling house

Authorities say the incident was investigated by the Altavista Police Department and the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

At this time, Martinez is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton without bond, according to police.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email