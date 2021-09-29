Altavista man arrested in connection to attempted murder, arson incident

The Staunton Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an incident involving attempted murder and arson.

Police say it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in Altavista. 59-year-old Paul Daniel Martinez, of Altavista, has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident with the following:

Two counts of attempted murder

One count each of burning or destroying personal property and burning an unoccupied dwelling house

Authorities say the incident was investigated by the Altavista Police Department and the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

At this time, Martinez is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton without bond, according to police.