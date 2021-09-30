Candidates for Virginia governor weigh in on potential government shutdown

The governor's race in Virginia is heating up as the candidates make a final push ahead of Decision 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – The two candidates running to be the next Governor of Virginia are weighing in on the potential government shutdown.

Virginia has one of the highest rates of federate workers per capita in the country.

While the House passed a spending bill earlier this afternoon, it’s not likely that the same bill will pass in the Senate.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin both agree that compromise needs to be made, but have different opinions on what needs to be done.

“Donald Trump incurred this huge deficit this is to pay our past bills I don’t care what your political party is fix it, raise the debt ceiling,” McAuliffe said.

“They got to sort this out but we have, we have Democrat leadership in the House, we have Democrat leadership in the Senate, we have a Democrat president and democratic vice president Democrats are in charge they got to figure this out,” Youngkin said.

Both the House and the Senate have until midnight on Thursday to come to an agreement before the government runs out of funding.