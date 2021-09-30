Country artist Justin Moore is coming to Roanoke

Country music singer Justin Moore is set to perform at a benefit concert for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community.

ROANOKE, Va. – American country music singer, Justin Moore, is coming to Roanoke to perform at the Budweiser Summer Series in Elmwood Park.

Justin Moore is adding a stop to perform at the Summer Series for his Straight Outta The Country tour for his fifth studio album, “Late Nights and Longnecks.” Moore is also planning to release a new single, “With a Woman you Love” on Oct. 1.

The country artist won New Artist of the Year at the 2014 American Country Music Awards and has multiple #1 singles.

Justin Moore is set to perform on Thursday, Oct. 28.

General admission tickets are $40 and go on sale Oct. 1 at 8:00 a.m. on the Brown Paper Tickets website.

For more information on the Budweiser Summer Series, click here.