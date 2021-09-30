Department of Elections encourages mail in ballots to be sent as as soon as possible

If you plan on voting by mail this election season, officials are urging you to send your ballots in as soon as possible.

Starting Friday, delays in the U.S. Postal Service means delivery time for about 30% of its mail will be slowed down.

As more people opt to vote through the mail, election officials are encouraging everyone to get them in quickly to avoid missing the deadline.

“The last day to request one is the second Friday before the election so that’s the last date you can request a ballot and that little cushion gives time for us to mail it for you to receive the market and return it in a timely fashions,” Roanoke City Director of Elections and General Registrar Andrew Cochran said.

Mail-in ballots need to be in with the department of elections by November 2.

They can also be dropped off in person at your local department of elections office ahead of Election Day.