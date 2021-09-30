The 12th annual Altavista Scarecrow Stroll starts this weekend

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista on Track Scarecrow Stroll is a family fun fall event that provides a way for families to get active and walk around downtown while looking at and possibly taking pictures with different scarecrows.

The 12th annual Scarecrow Stroll will start on Friday, Oct. 1 and run through the entire month of October. Local businesses design and create fun scarecrow displays for the whole town to see. Residents and visitors are invited to take a stroll through the downtown district and vote for their favorite ones.

Each year you are sure to see something different because the businesses keep getting more creative.

“If you look at previous scare crows they are very unique. I think town hall last year did Uncle Sam, The barber shop down the road did Mario and Luigi. It is just a very fun way to kind of get involved in the community,” said George Sandridge, the Main Street coordinator.

Voting for the scarecrows will be done online and there is information at each scarecrow with instructions on how to vote. Paper ballots will also be available at Altavista Town Hall, Staunton River Memorial Library, and Main Street Cafe.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 1 on the AOT Facebook page via Facebook Live.