Roanoke’s Blue Ridge Land Conservancy celebrates 25 years of nature protection

Guests place bids at the auction table at the 25th anniversary of Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.

ROANOKE, Va. – Blue Ridge Land Conservancy celebrated 25 years of natural preservation with a dinner celebration on top of Mill Mountain on Sunday.

Every year, the nonprofit hosts a celebration to recognize conservation success.

This year, it is honoring the Mill Mountain Gardening Club for its efforts to maintain the foliage of the landmark.

Along with a gourmet dinner, an auction table was set up offering gift certificates for local restaurants and entertainment.

“We want to make sure here in the Roanoke Valley—while we have a chance, while these places are still available to be conserved—that we are out there working hard and setting aside those special places that provide that wildlife habitat, clean air, clean water and beautiful views for the public,” said Blue Ridge Land Conservancy President David Perry.

The nonprofit covers 16 counties and protects over 25,000 acres of land.