CDC recommends masks for trick-or-treaters and avoiding indoor gatherings this Halloween

This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highly recommends trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties.

ROANOKE, Va. – Most Americans have grown some exhaustion with wearing masks as a form to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. However, you might remember one night a year when most Americans could not wait to wear a mask: Halloween.

“Outside is safest,” said New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell. “Masking when different households are together in the car and put the windows down, even if it’s a little colder. Go ahead and layer up or turn that heat on. The ventilation really does work.”

Last year, Halloween was canceled or looked very different for families.

“We talked to our family members. We set it up to where we rode around to each house and they had a bag of candy and treats for us,” described Billie Jean Jones-Green.

Her family like so many came up with a safer approach to the spooky holiday in 2020.

“My regulars came in and kept me going,” stated Teresa Martin. She owns Fantasy Creations Costume Boutique in Roanoke.

“I think people want to get out,” said Martin. 2020 was slower than 2019, but expects a big return this year. “I think it’s going to boom this year.”

“We know the things that work. We know well-ventilated spaces and outside. We know keeping your distance. We know wearing a mask, and we can still enjoy Halloween festivities,” said Bissell.