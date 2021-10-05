Teachers from Roanoke, Bedford County and Appomattox County in running for Virginia Teacher of the Year

Appomattox County High School teacher Brendan Conroy, Lucy Addison Middle School teacher Eboni Harrington and Matthew Uselton, an English teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford County.

ROANOKE, Va. – When the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year is announced, it could be a familiar name for some.

Of the eight regional winners now competing for the statewide title, three are from our region.

Eboni Harrington, who teaches 7th-grade math at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke is one of those regional winners.

She found out about the honor on Monday from quite the special guest via a virtual video call.

“The man I am and the basketball is because of the direct impact of teachers like yourself,” NBA legend Magic Johnson told Harrington.

Also in the running locally are Appomattox County High School teacher Brendan Conroy and Matthew Uselton, an English teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford County.

The Virginia Teacher of the Year will be announced on October 14.