Two fighters, one battle: Mother-daughter duo raise awareness about breast cancer

Hear the story of one breast cancer survivor who is helping a loved one through their fight.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Louise Dudley is a 15-year survivor of breast cancer.

As the general manager of River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, Dudley organizes the I Pink I Can event during October, which is Brest Cancer Awareness Month.

“Our goal is to increase breast cancer awareness because, you know, breast cancer affects one in eight women,” said Dudley.

But this third-annual event means much more.

“Even though I’m a 15-year survivor, it’s a little bit different with my daughter’s recent diagnosis,” said Dudley.

Her daughter, 42-year-old Jennifer Santos, was diagnosed in March and started chemotherapy in June.

“I always appreciated life, but it’s broadened my perspective on things,” said Santos.

She’s turning to her mom to be a role model.

“Seeing her be 15 years breast cancer-free, it’s so inspiring and it’s very motivational,” said Santos.

The mother-daughter duo shares an aggressive form of cancer called Her2-positive.

They say genetic testing came back negative. Their spirits remain positive.

“One of my favorite sayings is, ‘life is not waiting by the storms to pass, but to dance in the rain,” said Dudley.

The umbrella of support includes Santos’ husband and two sons.

She says her sixth and final round of chemo is scheduled for Oct. 12.

The cancer spread to her lymph nodes. She’ll have surgery in November, followed by radiation and one year of drug treatment.

Santos says her prognosis is good. She’s a fighter because her mother is in her corner.

“She beat it and she’s healthy; and I’m going to beat it and stay healthy, too.”