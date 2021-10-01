Join the fight against breast cancer during the ‘I Pink I Can’ event in Lynchburg this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is a disease that affects one in every eight women, but organizers of a Lynchburg event are showing women it is not a fight they have to take on alone. The annual ‘I Pink I Can’ event at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg raises awareness, offers support and provides no-cost mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women.

River Ridge Mall General Manager and 15-year cancer survivor Louise Dudley said the event is about letting women know they aren’t alone.

“By doing this event we are hoping to save lives and let women know we are here to celebrate them and help this through their journey,” Dudley said.

The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While at the event, attendees will also enjoy pink-themed refreshments, photo opportunities and bra pong. The Centra Mobile Mammography Van will be located outside of the River Ridge East End entrance for no-cost 3D mammograms for underinsured or uninsured women. Please call 434-200-4048 to schedule an appointment.

The Pink Ribbon Tree will, once again, be located in the Center Court during the month of October for our guests to provide messages of hope and support for loved ones affected by breast cancer.

Joining the fundraising efforts are two of River Ridge’s well-known retailers, Chick-fil-A and Philanthropy. On the day of the I Pink I Can event, Chick-fil-A at River Ridge will donate 50% of sales from its Frosted Strawberry Lemonade and Strawberry Milkshakes to the cancer center, complementing the event’s pink theme. In addition, Philanthropy will donate 10% of all sales to the cancer center that day.

“This is going to be a wonderful day full of strength and support as we walk with those affected by this disease,” said Dudley.

For more information please click here.