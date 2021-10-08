Monument Terrace celebrates Desmond T. Doss Day in honor of Lynchburg veteran

Friday afternoon, veterans gathered at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg to celebrate a new proclamation.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Friday afternoon, veterans gathered at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg to celebrate a new proclamation.

October 12 of each year will now be known as Desmond T. Doss day in the Hill City.

In 1945, on this day, President Harry Truman placed the Medal of Honor around the Lynchburg native’s neck for his actions which saved the lives of many soldiers.

His name became a symbol through the 77th Infantry Division for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“We’re honored to be able to celebrate his memory, his service and to keep helping the next one,” Lynchburg Area Veterans Council President Tom Current says. “He said, ‘Lord, let me save another one.’ That’s kind of what we’re about. Help me save the next veteran.”

The crew at Monument Terrace asks that everyone in the Hill City takes a moment on October 12 to remember his service and sacrifice.