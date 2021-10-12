Hepatitis A cases connected to the Famous Anthony’s outbreak continue to rise in the Roanoke Valley

Local health leaders say we're seeing more hepatitis A cases from the outbreak at three Famous Anthony's locations.

ROANOKE, Va. – Local health leaders say we’re seeing more cases of hepatitis A from the outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.

Right now, there are about 35 active cases, excluding the several that come in over the weekend, according to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health director for the Roanoke & Alleghany Health Districts.

Currently, more than 20 people have been hospitalized due to the illness.

Health leaders say it’s not surprising we’re still seeing new cases since the incubation period for Hepatitis A is 50 days, and VDH warned that the spread may have started between Aug. 10 through Aug. 26.

The restaurant affected are the Grandin Rd., Williamson Rd. and Crystal Spring Ave locations.

“We’ll continue to expect our cases to increase at least for the next probably couple of weeks. Hopefully, the worst is behind us,” said Morrow.

She says if you’re interested in getting vaccinated against the virus, contact the health department.