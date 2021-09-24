Famous Anthony’s employee diagnosed with hepatitis A, may have exposed Roanoke patrons

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts s are warning those who dined at a popular restaurant in August of possible exposure to hepatitis A.

An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the health district. This employee worked at the restaurants located at 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road and 2221 Crystal Spring Ave.

Health officials say that if you visited any of these three locations from Aug. 10 through Aug. 26, you may have been exposed.

The health district reports that nine cases of hepatitis A have come from this so far, and officials are currently investigating the exposure.

All ten cases, including the employee, were or are currently hospitalized, and the age range of the patients range from 40 to 60 years of age.

If you are not vaccinated against hepatitis A, officials say to monitor the following symptoms: jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine or light-colored stools.

Officials say symptoms may develop 15 to 50 days after exposure.

The RCAHD says that if you develop any of these symptoms to seek medical care and let your healthcare provider know about the possible exposure. Those who develop should stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, health care or child care, according to the health district.

The health district expects the case count to go up.

