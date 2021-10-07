Cloudy icon
Woman files $500,000 lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, claiming to be a victim of restaurant’s hepatitis A outbreak

About a month after eating there, she began developing symptoms

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – A Franklin County woman is suing a Roanoke restaurant chain, claiming she’s a part of its recent hepatitis A outbreak.

On Thursday, Mindy Perdue filed a lawsuit seeking $500,000 in damages against Famous Anthony’s after she said she ate there, contracted hepatitis A and had to be hospitalized for treatment

On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Perdue ordered a gravy biscuit combo at the Famous Anthony’s on Grandin Road and on Sept. 17, she began to feel sick, according to the lawsuit.

For those who contract Hepatitis A, symptoms usually appear two to seven weeks after infection, according to the CDC.

Perdue developed multiple symptoms and was hospitalized after developing jaundice, according to the lawsuit.

On Sept. 24, a week after Perdue began to feel sick, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts issued a warning about the hepatitis A outbreak connected to three Famous Anthony’s restaurants, including the location on Grandin Road.

The warning stated that anyone who visited one of the affected locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 26 may have been exposed.

As of Sept. 29, the number of cases linked to the outbreak was 14, according to the health department.

Perdue filed her suit in Roanoke City Circuit Court, alleging that the restaurant failed in five areas.

The five counts she’s bringing against Famous Anthony’s are:

  1. Negligence
  2. Implied Warranty of Fitness and Wholesomeness
  3. Implied Warranty of Merchantability
  4. Negligence Per Se - Violations of Sections 3.2-5122 and 3.2-5126
  5. Violating the Virginia Consumer Protection Act

Perdue is demanding a jury trial.

