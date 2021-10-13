Altavista gas station offering $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of armed robbery suspect

The owner of an Altavista gas station is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed robbery suspect.

The Altavista Police Department says the incident happed on Tuesday at about 11 p.m. at GB, which is located on 1043 Main St in Altavista.

According to police, the suspect robbed the gas station at knifepoint and then left with an undisclosed amount of money. We were told that the victim in this incident was not injured.

Officers report that the suspect is a man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a black hoodie and grey pants.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425. Investigator D.W. Osborne is the lead investigator in the case.