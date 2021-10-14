Virginia Tech limiting student attendance at football games after ‘selfish, inappropriate and embarrassing’ behavior

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is putting restrictions in place ahead of the Pitt game this upcoming weekend after “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior,” according to the university.
According to the release, student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and the number of student lottery winners will also be limited.
[Virginia Tech addresses challenges at Lane Stadium following season-opening game]
“Over the last several weeks, we have heard too many stories of selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior at home football games,” officials stated in the release. “What we have heard falls short of Virginia Tech standards – and most importantly, creates an unsafe environment for all who attend.”
Below are the actions being put in place ahead of the Pitt game:
- Student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and a more limited number of student lottery winners.
- Students are expected to follow all new guidance for gate entry.
- Students will be expected to move to seats above the portals immediately to allow for all fans to take their seats safely and quickly.
- Virginia Tech Police Department will deploy law enforcement officers and security personnel in Lane Stadium to support a positive and safe fan experience.
- Students entering the game illegally or who violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct. Students who violate our Student Code of Conduct risk significant consequences.
- In addition, violators will be subject to ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities by the police department.
This comes after concerns about safety, security and overall game experience earlier in the season.
Here’s a look at our past coverage:
You can read the full release below:
Dear Virginia Tech students,
Fall means football in Blacksburg. Nothing matches the excitement of being in Lane Stadium to jump and cheer together in support of our Hokies. This unique, thrilling experience doesn’t happen on its own. We depend on our incredible stadium staff and public safety personnel to move tens of thousands of people safely and efficiently in and out of Lane Stadium and take great care of us while we’re there so we can enjoy the game. This only works when we demonstrate patience, mutual respect for those around us, and full cooperation with guidance and protocols.
It troubles us to write this message because of the high regard we hold for our students and the joy, curiosity, and excellence with which you embrace your education every day. Over the last several weeks, we have heard too many stories of selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior at home football games. What we have heard falls short of Virginia Tech standards – and most importantly, creates an unsafe environment for all who attend.
This week, we are asking that every student attending this Saturday’s home game (and all future games) take personal responsibility for a safe and positive fan experience that reflects the best of our community.
So, let’s get it right this Saturday against Pitt and for the rest of the season. Starting this week, together we will be taking the following actions:
Student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and a more limited number of student lottery winners.
Students are expected to follow all new guidance for gate entry.
Students will be expected to move to seats above the portals immediately to allow for all fans to take their seats safely and quickly.
Virginia Tech Police Department will deploy law enforcement officers and security personnel in Lane Stadium to support a positive and safe fan experience.
Students entering the game illegally or who violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct. Students who violate our Student Code of Conduct risk significant consequences.
In addition, violators will be subject to ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities by the police department.
Virginia Tech is such a strong, vibrant community guided by our Principles of Community, which are always on display at our home football games in the fall. This year especially, we have so much to be proud of with being back on campus and in the full swing of the semester. But this is one area where we haven’t brought our best. Let’s change that starting Saturday and remind our community that we know and honor what it means to be a Hokie.
Whit Babcock,
Director of Athletics
Frank Shushok Jr.,
Vice President for Student Affairs
Mac Babb,
Chief of Police
Virginia Tech Police Department