Virginia Tech limiting student attendance at football games after ‘selfish, inappropriate and embarrassing’ behavior

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is putting restrictions in place ahead of the Pitt game this upcoming weekend after “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior,” according to the university.

According to the release, student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and the number of student lottery winners will also be limited.

“Over the last several weeks, we have heard too many stories of selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior at home football games,” officials stated in the release. “What we have heard falls short of Virginia Tech standards – and most importantly, creates an unsafe environment for all who attend.”

Below are the actions being put in place ahead of the Pitt game:

Student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and a more limited number of student lottery winners.

Students are expected to follow all new guidance for gate entry.

Students will be expected to move to seats above the portals immediately to allow for all fans to take their seats safely and quickly.

Virginia Tech Police Department will deploy law enforcement officers and security personnel in Lane Stadium to support a positive and safe fan experience.

Students entering the game illegally or who violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct. Students who violate our Student Code of Conduct risk significant consequences.

In addition, violators will be subject to ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities by the police department.

This comes after concerns about safety, security and overall game experience earlier in the season.

