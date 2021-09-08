Virginia Tech addresses challenges at Lane Stadium following season-opening game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Football is back and no doubt, fans are excited. That was evident Friday as Hokie Nation packed a sold-out Lane Stadium for the first time since 2019 in a season-opener game against UNC.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Tech is facing new challenges and officials are promising to take action. This comes after concerns from fans about safety and overall experience at Friday’s game.

One season ticket holder told 10 News she spent almost two hours navigating through a sea of unmasked people to get to her seat. When she finally did, the section was taken over by college students.

Virginia Tech students also voiced their concerns, saying at one point, security stopped checking tickets and fans roamed the stadium.

The university issued an apology Tuesday that, in part, referenced students and fan conduct, student seating, concession stands and lines at the gates as some of the main concerns expressed by Hokie fans.

Virginia Tech hopes to make improvements for Saturday’s game with details expected to come by the end of the week.

Below is the full statement directed to Hokie Nation: