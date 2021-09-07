Partly Cloudy icon
Virginia Tech football now nationally ranked after win over UNC

Hokies now sit at No. 19 in the country

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hokies, ACC, Football, NCAA, College Sports
They didn’t receive a single vote in last week’s poll, but now, the Hokies are a Top 20 team in the country.

The Associated Press released its new Top 25 football poll on Tuesday and Virginia Tech sits at 19, five spots ahead of the former #10 UNC Tarheels they beat 17-10 on Friday.

Across the ACC, here’s a look where other teams rank: Clemson (6), Virginia Tech (19), Miami (22), UNC (24). While not ranked, NC State, Boston College and Florida State all received votes in the poll.

Across Virginia, the Liberty Flames received 57 votes in this week’s poll.

The Hokies will host the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Below are the full AP Rankings for this week:

RankTeamPrevious RankPoints
1Alabama11571
2Georgia51507
3Ohio State41437
4Oklahoma21374
5Texas A&M61288
6Clemson31231
7Cincinnati81136
8Notre Dame91070
9Iowa State71045
10Iowa18942
11Penn State19908
12Oregon11883
13Florida13842
14USC15789
15Texas21683
16UCLA--668
17Coastal Carolina22384
18Wisconsin12376
19Virginia Tech--359
20Mississippi--335
21Utah24334
22Miami14229
23Arizona State25222
24North Carolina10198
25Auburn--83

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.

