Virginia Tech football now nationally ranked after win over UNC

They didn’t receive a single vote in last week’s poll, but now, the Hokies are a Top 20 team in the country.

The Associated Press released its new Top 25 football poll on Tuesday and Virginia Tech sits at 19, five spots ahead of the former #10 UNC Tarheels they beat 17-10 on Friday.

Across the ACC, here’s a look where other teams rank: Clemson (6), Virginia Tech (19), Miami (22), UNC (24). While not ranked, NC State, Boston College and Florida State all received votes in the poll.

Across Virginia, the Liberty Flames received 57 votes in this week’s poll.

The Hokies will host the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Below are the full AP Rankings for this week:

Rank Team Previous Rank Points 1 Alabama 1 1571 2 Georgia 5 1507 3 Ohio State 4 1437 4 Oklahoma 2 1374 5 Texas A&M 6 1288 6 Clemson 3 1231 7 Cincinnati 8 1136 8 Notre Dame 9 1070 9 Iowa State 7 1045 10 Iowa 18 942 11 Penn State 19 908 12 Oregon 11 883 13 Florida 13 842 14 USC 15 789 15 Texas 21 683 16 UCLA -- 668 17 Coastal Carolina 22 384 18 Wisconsin 12 376 19 Virginia Tech -- 359 20 Mississippi -- 335 21 Utah 24 334 22 Miami 14 229 23 Arizona State 25 222 24 North Carolina 10 198 25 Auburn -- 83

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.