Local News

One person hurt as crews work on massive building fire on Cabell Street in Lynchburg

The fire is right outside of downtown Lynchburg

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Fire
Massive fire in Lynchburg on Oct. 15, 2021. (Credit: Carrie Tyler)
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews are working to put out a fire right outside downtown Lynchburg Friday evening.

The Lynchburg Fire Batallion Chief told 10 News that the business affected was a candle shop, which is right next to an apartment complex on Cabell Street.

We’re told one person is hurt, but they are expected to be okay.

Residents of the apartment complex are probably not allowed to return to their homes Friday night since officials had to cut the electricity, per the battalion chief.-

Officials have closed down 5th Street going towards Amherst County will be closed at Main Street as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Smoke billowing due to a building fire on Cabell Street in Lynchburg (Carrie Tyler)

About the Authors:

Kortney joined the 10 News team as a Lynchburg Bureau Reporter in May 2021.

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

