Virginia redistricting commission presents initial congressional map drafts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission is trying to redraw the state’s legislative districts. On Thursday, they discussed ways to redesign the 11 congressional districts, so they don’t favor one political party over the other.

The committee reviewed drafts, including one map compacting districts five and six, so they don’t go as far north as they do now.

Some members voiced concern over mountains splitting some congressional districts.

After more than three hours, the group decided to go back to the drawing board.

“Is it possible that we accept Mr. Morgan’s version for the moment, of [districts] four and five, [and] our version of [districts] two and seven, then stitch the rest of the map together at least to get public comment?” asked Dr. Kareem Crayton of Virginia’s redistricting commission.

Democrats and Republicans were instructed to compromise a single congressional map to present on Monday in order to get public feedback.