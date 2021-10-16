VT expert: Jan. 6 riots to have small impact on Youngkin’s chance as Virginia’s next governor

With less than two weeks to go, the race for the Governor’s mansion in the Commonwealth is getting closer by the day.

With less than two weeks to go, the race for the Governor’s mansion in the Commonwealth is getting closer by the day.

ROANOKE, Va. – With less than two weeks to go, the race for the governor’s mansion in the Commonwealth is getting closer by the day.

That’s according to Virginia Tech Political Expert Karen Hult.

Hult says the GOP event featuring an American flag used during the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol earlier this week will likely have a small impact on Republican Glenn Youngkin’s traction.

“It may hurt him with some voters, it may help him with other voters, I think it’s hard for us to tell from the outside what the impact of those types of things are likely to be,” Hult said.

Hult says Republicans are focusing on areas like Southwest Virginia and Virginia Beach, while Democrats are focusing on getting a higher voter turnout in places like Roanoke City and Northern Virginia.