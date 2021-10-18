Martinsville reversion one step closer to approval

The largest reversion request in Virginia’s history is one step closer to getting approved.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The largest reversion request in Virginia’s history is one step closer to getting approved.

On Friday, the Commission on Local Government voted unanimously to adopt a resolution that would revert Martinsville from a city to a town, impacting more than 13,000 people.

The county and city now have 180 days to submit their agreement to a three-judge panel, which will make a decision in the best interest of the Commonwealth.

Henry County will benefit from increased tax revenue and population, according to the commission. Martinsville is expected to benefit from the merging of school districts.

The commission says it’s a complicated process, one that could be approved by the end of the year.

“I think in the long run, it’s better for both communities in a situation like this to control their own destinies by working out an agreement rather than fighting it out in court and leaving it up to judges to decide,” Troutman Pepper Partner Stephen Piepgrass says.

City and county leaders meet again on Oct. 26.