New online voting option for those who are visually impaired

ROANOKE, Va. – The election is just a couple of weeks away but a new voting method is on the table for people who are visually impaired.

This year, visually impaired people have the option to check off a box to receive a ballot electronically.

Anyone interested needs to check off the option on an absentee ballot request form.

An automated voice will read the ballot questions aloud and after the voter has made their selections, they must print out the ballot and mail it in.

However, every precinct also has a keypad device available for people who have a disability but want to vote in person.

“I wish more people would take advantage of it,” City of Roanoke Director of Elections and General Registrar Andrew Cochran said. “It’s not just for blind voters. Although it works very well for blind voters. But other people who can’t mark their ballot or very low visual impairment. It’s very useful for that as well because you can adjust the font size, contrast and brightness.”

Cochran said most people still prefer to have a friend or spouse accompany them to help fill out the ballot.