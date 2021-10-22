New area code set to show up in parts of Southwest Virginia next year

Parts of Southwest Virginia will soon start to see a new area code.

Parts of Southwest Virginia will soon start to see a new area code.

ROANOKE, Va – Parts of Southwest Virginia will soon start to see a new area code.

Next summer, area code 826 will be assigned to those who previously would get a 540. That’s because useable numbers for 540 are running out.

Due to the upcoming change, the State Corporation Commission is encouraging Virginians to start dialing all ten digits when making calls to ensure it goes through.

“The really good news about all of this that I want to nail down on is this: residents and businesses that already have phone numbers will get to keep them, no one’s 540 number will change,” said Ford Carson with the State Corporation Commission.

Starting in May 2022, any calls made for area code 5-4-0 without using all ten digits won’t be connected.

New phone numbers with the 826 area code could show up as early as June 2022.