Person arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Vinton McDonald’s

38-year-old man shot at Vinton McDonald’s has died, police say

VINTON, Va. – Vinton police have arrested an individual in connection with the shooting earlier this month at McDonald’s.

Roanoke police arrested the individual on Thursday who now faces three charges in connection with the death of Gary McMiller on October 11.

The suspect faces charges of murder in the commission of a robbery, attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

Authorities did not provide any identifying information about the person arrested.

The Vinton Police Department is continuing its investigation to determine the identities of two other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police department at 540-283-7034.

Below is video from an earlier 10 News report on this shooting: