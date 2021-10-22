Cloudy icon
Local News

Person arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Vinton McDonald’s

Suspect’s identity not yet released

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

38-year-old man shot at Vinton McDonald’s has died, police say
VINTON, Va. – Vinton police have arrested an individual in connection with the shooting earlier this month at McDonald’s.

Roanoke police arrested the individual on Thursday who now faces three charges in connection with the death of Gary McMiller on October 11.

The suspect faces charges of murder in the commission of a robbery, attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

Authorities did not provide any identifying information about the person arrested.

The Vinton Police Department is continuing its investigation to determine the identities of two other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police department at 540-283-7034.

On Wednesday morning, authorities announced that the Vinton man shot on Monday night at the McDonald’s in Vinton has died.
