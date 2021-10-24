People gather for a taste of the bubbly in downtown Roanoke in honor of Dr Pepper Day

On Sunday, thousands of people lined up in downtown Roanoke looking for a taste of Roanoke’s favorite beverage in celebration of Dr Pepper Day.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Sunday, thousands of people lined up in downtown Roanoke looking for a taste of Roanoke’s favorite beverage in celebration of Dr Pepper Day.

Roanoke is one of the top cities to drink the most Dr Pepper per capita. So, each year on Oct. 24, Dr. Pepper Park gives out nearly 2,000 T-shirts and cans of soda for free.

“The design is always unique each year,” said Dr Pepper Park President Waynette Anderson. “People come back year after year so they want the whole collection so they can have the year-specific Dr Pepper Day shirt.”

The celebration date was selected based on an old ad campaign encouraging people to drink the fizzy beverage at 10, 2 and 4 p.m.

It’s a bubbly tradition the city has celebrated for the past seven years.

Dr Pepper Park is happy to wrap up with this celebration as they reached record-breaking ticket sales this season.