Former Virginia Tech football player indicted on murder charge

Former Virginia Tech football player charged with murder Isimemen Etute appears in court on Sept. 23, 2021.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A former Virginia Tech football player accused of murder has now been indicted on the charge.

A grand jury indicted Isimemen Etute on a second-degree murder charge on Tuesday.

He is charged in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Jerry Smith back on May 31.

Last month, Etute made a court appearance. During those proceedings, the Commonwealth called three witnesses to the stand, all members of the law enforcement community.

Police said that during their investigation and in conversations with Etute, they learned that Etute and Smith matched on Tinder on April 10 and that Smith had been posing as a woman named ‘Angie.’ The two had a sexual encounter that day.

Etute’s next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.