What’s on your ballot this November? See sample ballots from across the region

With in-person voting now underway across Virginia, we wanted to show you what your ballot will look like before you go to the polls to vote.

The ballots below are broken down on a locality level by precinct or voting district. Click here to find out your voting precinct.

For any locality where a sample ballot wasn’t available, you’ll see a list of offices voters in that particular locality will have on the ballot

Alleghany County

Amherst Country

Appomattox County

Bath County

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (District 24)

Bedford County

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (District 19, 22, or 23)

Board of Supervisors (District 2, 3, or 4)

School Board (Districts 2, 3, or 4)

Bland County

Botetourt County

Buena Vista

Campbell County

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (District 22 or 59)

Board of Supervisors (Brookneal, Rustburg or Timberlake District)

School Board (Brookneal, Rustburg or Timberlake District)

Carroll County

Charlotte County

Covington

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (District 19)

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Craig County

Danville

Floyd County

Franklin County

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (District 9 or 22)

Board of Supervisors (Boone, Rocky Mount or Snow Creek District)

School Board (Boone, Rocky Mount District)

School Board (At-large seat)

Galax

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (5th District)

City Council

Commissioner of Revenue

Giles County

Grayson County

Halifax County

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (60th District)

Board of Supervisors (District 2, 3 or 6)

School Board (District 2, 3 or 6)

Henry County

Highland County

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (20th District)

Lexington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Montgomery County

Nelson County

Patrick County

Pittsylvania County

Pulaski County

Radford

Roanoke County

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates (8th or 17th District)

Board of Supervisors (Hollins, Vinton or Windsor Hills District)

School Board (Catawba, Hollins, Vinton or Windsor Hills District)

Roanoke

Rockbridge County

Salem

Wythe County