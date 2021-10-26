What’s on your ballot this November? See sample ballots from across the region

With in-person voting now underway across Virginia, we wanted to show you what your ballot will look like before you go to the polls to vote.
The ballots below are broken down on a locality level by precinct or voting district. Click here to find out your voting precinct.
For any locality where a sample ballot wasn’t available, you’ll see a list of offices voters in that particular locality will have on the ballot
Alleghany County
- Ballot Style #001 - Boiling Springs, Falling Spring and Sharon districts
- Ballot Style #002 - Covington District
- Ballot Style #003 - Jackson River District
- Ballot Style #004 - Clifton Forge East District
- Ballot Style #005 - Clifton Forge West District
Amherst Country
- Precinct 101 / Precinct 302 / Precinct 401 - Countywide - House of Delegates 23rd District
- Precinct 102 / Precinct 103 / Precinct 301 / Precinct 302 / Precinct 303 / Precinct 401 / Precinct 402 - Countywide - House of Delegates 24th District
- Precinct 201 / Precinct 202 - District 2 - House of Delegates 24th District
- Precinct 501 - District 5 - House of Delegates 23rd District
Appomattox County
Bath County
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (District 24)
Bedford County
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (District 19, 22, or 23)
- Board of Supervisors (District 2, 3, or 4)
- School Board (Districts 2, 3, or 4)
Bland County
Botetourt County
Buena Vista
Campbell County
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (District 22 or 59)
- Board of Supervisors (Brookneal, Rustburg or Timberlake District)
- School Board (Brookneal, Rustburg or Timberlake District)
Carroll County
Charlotte County
Covington
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (District 19)
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
Craig County
Danville
Floyd County
Franklin County
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (District 9 or 22)
- Board of Supervisors (Boone, Rocky Mount or Snow Creek District)
- School Board (Boone, Rocky Mount District)
- School Board (At-large seat)
Galax
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (5th District)
- City Council
- Commissioner of Revenue
Giles County
Grayson County
Halifax County
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (60th District)
- Board of Supervisors (District 2, 3 or 6)
- School Board (District 2, 3 or 6)
Henry County
Highland County
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (20th District)
Lexington
Lynchburg
Martinsville
Montgomery County
- Ballot Style 1 - House of Delegates District 8 / District A
- Ballot Style 2 - House of Delegates District 12 / District A
- Ballot Style 3 - House of Delegates District 12 / District A / Blacksburg
- Ballot Style 4 - House of Delegates District 7 / District A / Blacksburg
- Ballot Style 5 - House of Delegates District 7 / District A
- Ballot Style 6 - House of Delegates District 12
- Ballot Style 7 - House of Delegates District 7
- Ballot Style 8 - House of Delegates District 8 / Christiansburg
- Ballot Style 9 - House of Delegates District 8
- Ballot Style 10 - House of Delegates District 12 / Christiansburg
- Ballot Style 11 - House of Delegates District 7 / Christiansburg
- Ballot Style 12 - House of Delegates District 8 / District C
- Ballot Style 13 - House of Delegates District 12 / District C
- Ballot Style 14 - House of Delegates District 7 / District C / Christiansburg
- Ballot Style 15 - House of Delegates District 7 / District C
- Ballot Style 16 - House of Delegates District 8 / District C / Christiansburg
- Ballot Style 17 - House of Delegates District 7 / District D / Christiansburg
- Ballot Style 18 - House of Delegates District 7 / District D
- Ballot Style 19 - House of Delegates District 12 / District D
- Ballot Style 20 - House of Delegates District 7 / Blacksburg
- Ballot Style 21 - House of Delegates District 12 / Blacksburg
- Ballot Style 22 - House of Delegates District 8 / Blacksburg
Nelson County
Patrick County
Pittsylvania County
- Sample Ballot Style #1 - House of Delegates District 16
- Sample Ballot Style #2 - House of Delegates District 16 / Callands-Gretna District
- Sample Ballot Style #3 - House of Delegates District 16 / Banister District
- Sample Ballot Style #4 - House of Delegates District 14 / Banister District
- Sample Ballot Style #5 - House of Delegates District 14 / Dan River District
- Sample Ballot Style #6 - House of Delegates District 16 / Dan River District
- Sample Ballot Style #7 - House of Delegates District 16 / Hurt District\
- Sample Ballot Style #8 - House of Delegates District 14
Pulaski County
Radford
Roanoke County
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- House of Delegates (8th or 17th District)
- Board of Supervisors (Hollins, Vinton or Windsor Hills District)
- School Board (Catawba, Hollins, Vinton or Windsor Hills District)
Roanoke
Rockbridge County
Salem
Wythe County