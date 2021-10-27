Glenn Youngkin hosts campaign rally in Roanoke County ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Roanoke County Wednesday afternoon.

Youngkin hosted a rally in the Cave Spring area joined by several politicians and running mate for Attorney General Jason Miyares.

During the rally, Youngkin expressed concerns about the direction of education in the Commonwealth.

“I want parents to make sure they understand that as their governor I am going to work for them, that they will have a role in their children’s education,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin had a second stop in Roanoke County and also visited Blacksburg.