Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Bike Rodeo’ to teach kids bike safety skills

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is doing its part to protect bicyclists.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is doing its part to protect bicyclists.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – New laws were passed to protect bicyclists this year, and now the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to protect them as well.

The Franklin County Bike Rodeo will be Nov. 6 at Waid Park at 10 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the county parks and recreations team.

Bike patrol deputies will teach kids how to ride a bike, share some safety tips and more.

Calling all kids with bicycles. Mark your calendar for Saturday November 6th at 10:00am. Bring your bike and your helmet. We'll review bike safety skills and practice age specific exercises. Posted by Franklin County Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

“You can be an old kid, young at heart, a little bit older; come on out,” said Matt Ross, outdoors recreation manager. “If you’re a balance bike age which is usually about four years or younger, we have some balance bikes available for use. If you’re in your 50s, 60s and just want to practice and refine a few of your skills come on out. We‘re not going to turn anybody away.”

You’re encouraged to bring your own bikes and helmets but some will be provided as well.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 850 bicyclists were killed in crashes in 2019. This event aims to lower that number.

Ad

The event will be held on the new bike skills loop and is free.