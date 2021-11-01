McAuliffe, Youngkin make final stops in Roanoke ahead of Election Day

All eyes on Virginia as the candidates make their final pushes the day before Election Day.

ROANOKE, Va. – All across the country, eyes are on the increasingly close race for the governor’s mansion in Virginia. Republican Glenn Youngkin, who considers himself a political outsider, held his last campaign in Roanoke Monday.

“Tomorrow Virginians will go to the polls, and we will make a decision about our future, and let me tell you what’s gonna happen we are going to sweep our statewide offices,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin was joined by his running mates for attorney general Jason Miyares and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears. Youngkin discussed his day one game plan, including tax cuts for Virginians.

“On day one, we’re going to reduce the cost of living in Virginia by cutting everybody’s taxes because it is too expensive to live here we know that the left-liberal progressive leadership in Richmond is overtaxed Virginians $2.6 billion last year,” Youngkin said.

His Democratic opponent former Gov. Terry McAuliffe also made a stop in the Star City Monday.

“As your governor, I will never see a penny come out of public schools or private schools I promise you that,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe touted his experience in the role, saying he would make progressive changes if elected again.

“I wanted to show the world an open and welcoming state that’s how you recruit all the great companies, look what happened, that huge deficit became a huge surplus we created 200,000 new jobs,” McAuliffe said.

Both made one last push to voters with less than 24 hours to go.

“So we’ve got to lean in on these big issues. I need you tomorrow to get everybody out to vote,” McAuliffe said

“This is not about politics anymore this is about Virginia this is about people coming together and doing something so special making a statement,” Youngkin said.

Polls open on Election Day at 6 a.m.