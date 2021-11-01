Several polls now lean in favor of Youngkin as Election Day nears

The polls in Virginia are now leaning in favor of Republican Glenn Youngkin.

ROANOKE, Va. – Polls across the Commonwealth are now leaning in favor of Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball from the University of Virginia Center for Politics is now saying the race “leans Republican”.

10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch says if Youngkin wins Tuesday night, there is a likelihood that could also play a big role in the House of Delegates.

“If Youngkin wins he is likely to pull in a majority in the house of delegates which means all his proposals are going to get a hearing, many of them there in the House and then the battle will be in the Senate,” Lynch said.

Lynch adds the issue of education has played a big factor in the race, likely decreasing Terry McAuliffe’s popularity among teachers and parents.