New group at Virginia Tech to examine sexual violence culture and climate

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is taking new steps to address reports and concerns of sexual assault on its campus.
University president Tim Sands announced a new workgroup to examine culture and climate. This comes after a protest by the United Feminist Movement was held last month.
[READ MORE: Hundreds of Virginia Tech students protest after reports of sexual assaults]
They’re set to begin work later this month.
The group will initially focus on the university’s undergraduate student population, with the potential to include graduate students, faculty and staff in the future.
The group members are:
- Katie Polidoro, Title IX Coordinator, (Chair)
- Mac Babb, Chief, Virginia Tech Police Department
- Bridget Brugger-McSorley, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Affairs
- Kendrah Cline, Lieutenant, Virginia Tech Police Department
- Alicia Cohen, Associate Director, Diversity Education and Training
- Amy Epperley, Director, Hokie Wellness
- Paolo Fermin, Undergraduate Student Representative to the Board of Visitors
- Monika Gibson, Assistant Dean, Graduate School
- Sean Grube, Director, Housing and Residence Life
- Byron Hughes, Dean of Students
- Caroline Lohr, Undergraduate Student Senate President
- Gabby McCollum, Interim Director, New Student and Family Programs
- Ennis McCrery, Director, Student Conduct
- Rohsaan Settle, Director, Fraternity and Sorority Life
- Jill Sible, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education
- Christine Smith, Co-Director, Women’s Center
- Heather Wagoner, Director, Student Engagement and Campus Life
- Robert Weiss, Faculty Senate President
- Henry Yampolsky, Assistant Director, Equity and Accessibility
- Kelly Oaks, Associate Vice President for Equity and Accessibility (Advisor)
- Lisa J. Wilkes, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Special Assistant to the President (Advisor)
“It has been deeply upsetting to finally come together again as a campus community and have multiple reports of sexual violence,” Sands said. “I share the frustration and concern for survivors that has been expressed by our students as this unacceptable conduct continues. My leadership team and I are committed to a university-wide response aimed at meaningful outcomes and accountability.”