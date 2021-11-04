New group at Virginia Tech to examine sexual violence culture and climate

Virginia Tech is taking new steps to address reports and concerns concerning sexual assault.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is taking new steps to address reports and concerns of sexual assault on its campus.

University president Tim Sands announced a new workgroup to examine culture and climate. This comes after a protest by the United Feminist Movement was held last month.

They’re set to begin work later this month.

The group will initially focus on the university’s undergraduate student population, with the potential to include graduate students, faculty and staff in the future.

The group members are:

Katie Polidoro, Title IX Coordinator, (Chair)

Mac Babb, Chief, Virginia Tech Police Department

Bridget Brugger-McSorley, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Affairs

Kendrah Cline, Lieutenant, Virginia Tech Police Department

Alicia Cohen, Associate Director, Diversity Education and Training

Amy Epperley, Director, Hokie Wellness

Paolo Fermin, Undergraduate Student Representative to the Board of Visitors

Monika Gibson, Assistant Dean, Graduate School

Sean Grube, Director, Housing and Residence Life

Byron Hughes, Dean of Students

Caroline Lohr, Undergraduate Student Senate President

Gabby McCollum, Interim Director, New Student and Family Programs

Ennis McCrery, Director, Student Conduct

Rohsaan Settle, Director, Fraternity and Sorority Life

Jill Sible, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education

Christine Smith, Co-Director, Women’s Center

Heather Wagoner, Director, Student Engagement and Campus Life

Robert Weiss, Faculty Senate President

Henry Yampolsky, Assistant Director, Equity and Accessibility

Kelly Oaks, Associate Vice President for Equity and Accessibility (Advisor)

Lisa J. Wilkes, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Special Assistant to the President (Advisor)

“It has been deeply upsetting to finally come together again as a campus community and have multiple reports of sexual violence,” Sands said. “I share the frustration and concern for survivors that has been expressed by our students as this unacceptable conduct continues. My leadership team and I are committed to a university-wide response aimed at meaningful outcomes and accountability.”